Visual Intelligence set to drive Apple's next generation of wearables
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to be pushing for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) wearables. The tech giant is rumored to be working on a pendant or pin that would work with its Visual Intelligence system that uses AI to answer questions based on the content of a photo. This, along with other rumors about AirPods with cameras, suggests a new product category that Cook is eager to bring into the market.
AI advancement
Cook hints about AI wearables and visual intelligence
In his latest newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman highlighted Cook's recent hints about AI wearables and their connection to Visual Intelligence. Cook touted Visual Intelligence as one of the most popular features of Apple Intelligence. He also claimed that Apple has a "huge advantage" in AI due to its massive install base of 2.5 billion devices. Currently, Visual Intelligence relies on OpenAI's ChatGPT for these tasks, but Apple is working on its own visual models to improve this process.
Product innovation
New AirPods with cameras expected to be first in lineup
The first product in this new category of AI wearables is likely to be a new pair of AirPods with cameras. These would provide Apple Intelligence with a view of the world, similar to smart glasses but without the frames. The tech giant is also expected to launch Apple Glass in late 2026, which will have camera and audio capabilities, much like Meta's Ray-Bans partnership.
Wearable expansion
AI pin or pendant likely to be the second product
The rumored AI pin, which could also be a pendant that can be pinned onto clothing, is another possible addition to Apple's wearable lineup. This device will also come with a camera to feed Apple Intelligence. The basic applications of these devices could be as simple as identifying ingredients from a plate of food or providing intuitive navigation based on landmarks.