Visual Intelligence set to drive Apple's next generation of wearables

Apple CEO Tim Cook is said to be pushing for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) wearables. The tech giant is rumored to be working on a pendant or pin that would work with its Visual Intelligence system that uses AI to answer questions based on the content of a photo. This, along with other rumors about AirPods with cameras, suggests a new product category that Cook is eager to bring into the market.

AI advancement Cook hints about AI wearables and visual intelligence In his latest newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman highlighted Cook's recent hints about AI wearables and their connection to Visual Intelligence. Cook touted Visual Intelligence as one of the most popular features of Apple Intelligence. He also claimed that Apple has a "huge advantage" in AI due to its massive install base of 2.5 billion devices. Currently, Visual Intelligence relies on OpenAI's ChatGPT for these tasks, but Apple is working on its own visual models to improve this process.

Product innovation New AirPods with cameras expected to be first in lineup The first product in this new category of AI wearables is likely to be a new pair of AirPods with cameras. These would provide Apple Intelligence with a view of the world, similar to smart glasses but without the frames. The tech giant is also expected to launch Apple Glass in late 2026, which will have camera and audio capabilities, much like Meta's Ray-Bans partnership.

