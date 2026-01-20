Vivo X200T drops in India: Big battery, triple cameras, and a long update promise

You get a ZEISS-backed triple rear camera setup (50MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto with 10x zoom), plus a sharp 32MP selfie cam. The huge 6,200mAh battery supports fast charging both wired (90W) and wireless (40W). There's also a smooth 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for quick unlocks, IP68/69 dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 7 support, and even nanofluid cooling to keep things chill during gaming.

Should you buy it?

The X200T could be priced at around ₹59,999 for the 12GB+256GB version; double the storage could take it to around ₹69,999.

Available on Flipkart and at stores, with color options expected to include Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac.

If you want future-proof updates and top-tier features without going full flagship price—this one's worth a look.