Vivo's X60 series of smartphones could be launched in India in the coming weeks. According to 91mobiles, the phones will go official "around March-end or beginning of April." To recall, the X60 and X60 Pro were unveiled in December while the Pro+ model debuted last month. At present, it is unclear if all the three models will be introduced in India. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X60 series: At a glance

The Vivo X60 range features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they house up to quad cameras. The handsets bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. They come in Gray, Aurora, White, Orange, and Dark Blue color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The X60 sports a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP portrait shooter. The Pro variant gets a similar arrangement but with an additional 8MP periscope lens. The Pro+ model has a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP periscope lens. Up front, the handsets offer a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro draw power from an Exynos 1080 chipset while the Pro+ model is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor. The handsets come loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and run on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0. The vanilla variant packs a 4,300mAh battery while the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ house a 4,200mAh battery.

Information What about the price?