Voyager Technologies's Griffin-1 clears JPL tests for CLPS moon mission

Griffin-1 will carry over 499kg of gear near the lunar south pole, including science experiments and Astrolab's FLIP rover with a history-making supercomputer onboard.

The mission aims to help us learn more about the lunar surface and move closer to NASA's big dream: building a human base on the moon.

As Charles Whetsel, manager for the Exploration Systems Development Office at JPL, said in a statement, "NASA JPL's Environmental Test Laboratory has been putting robotic explorers to the test since the Ranger program gave us NASA's first up-close views of the moon's surface in the mid-1960s. We're proud to provide our expertise and facilities to support this new phase of commercial lunar exploration."