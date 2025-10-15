You can now shop at Walmart using ChatGPT

Walmart , the largest retailer in the US, has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI . The collaboration will enable shoppers to use OpenAI's chatbot app, ChatGPT , for making purchases. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said this partnership is a major step toward transforming e-commerce shopping experiences beyond just search bars and long lists of item responses.

Feature expansion ChatGPT to help consumers shop for groceries, household essentials Walmart's partnership with OpenAI will allow consumers to shop for groceries, household essentials, and more through ChatGPT. The feature will also let Sam's Club members plan meals and restock essentials while discovering new items during their chat with the AI. To use this feature, customers will have to link their Walmart accounts to ChatGPT and press a "buy" button in the app when shopping.

Partnership benefits Sam Altman welcomes Walmart collaboration Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, expressed his excitement over the partnership with Walmart. He said they are thrilled to partner with Walmart to simplify everyday purchases. The collaboration could also introduce ChatGPT to a massive consumer base that may not be as familiar with using AI chats in their shopping as OpenAI's core user base is.

AI competition Walmart's AI shopping chatbot lagged behind Amazon's Rufus The partnership comes as part of Walmart's larger initiative to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations. The move comes as a response to Amazon's early lead in the AI-powered online shopping space with its Rufus shopping assistant. While Amazon launched Rufus back in February 2024, Walmart introduced its own AI shopping chatbot, Sparky, only in June.