Walmart's new Android tablets start at just $97

Walmart has expanded its tablet portfolio with six new models under its Onn brand. The entire range runs on Android 16 and comes at affordable price points, starting from $97 for the smallest model. The lineup includes a 13-inch Pro for $288, an 11-inch Core for $167, an 8.1-inch Core for $138, and a budget-friendly 7-inch Core priced at just $97.

Flagship features Onn 13 Pro tablet Walmart's top-of-the-line Onn 13 Pro tablet features a 13-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1600 pixels. It is powered by an undisclosed MediaTek processor clocked at 2.6GHz, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet also packs an 8MP front-facing camera, a 13MP rear-facing camera, and supports stylus input.

Mid-range specs Onn 11 Core The Onn 11 Core tablet comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1840x1280 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8781N chipset (aka Helio G99), and packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet also features a 2MP front-facing camera and a 5MP rear camera. The Onn 8.1 Core tablet is a smaller version of the 11-inch model, featuring an IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1524x1000 pixels.

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