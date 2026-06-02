Walmart takes on Samsung Frame with new art TV
What's the story
Walmart has launched a new line of Onn-branded televisions, all powered by Google TV. The range starts at an affordable price of $248. The e-commerce giant has also launched a new model, "The Fresco," which is aimed at competing with Samsung's popular "The Frame" art TV series.
Product details
Onn TV line-up includes 4K QLED models
The new Onn-branded TV line-up includes two 4K QLED models: a 55-inch and a larger 65-inch variant. The smaller model is priced at $248 while the bigger one costs $358. Both models feature Dolby Vision support, a modified version of the remote found on Walmart's Google TV streaming dongles, and three HDMI ports each.
New addition
Fresco also comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes
The Fresco model comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes and features an anti-glare matte finish display with a faux wood frame in either "Walnut" or "Golden Brown." These models are thinner and more modern than the previous ones, with removable frames held together by magnets.
Advanced features
Telescopic hanger wall mount
The Fresco models also come with a "telescopic hanger" wall mount, Dolby Vision support, and 4K resolution. Walmart has also highlighted Apple AirPlay support on The Fresco, a feature not mentioned for the lower-end units. Each model comes with three HDMI ports. The pricing for these advanced models is $548 for the 55-inch variant and $698 for the larger 65-inch version.