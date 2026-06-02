Walmart takes on Samsung Frame with new art TV

Walmart has launched a new line of Onn-branded televisions, all powered by Google TV . The range starts at an affordable price of $248. The e-commerce giant has also launched a new model, "The Fresco," which is aimed at competing with Samsung's popular "The Frame" art TV series.

Product details Onn TV line-up includes 4K QLED models The new Onn-branded TV line-up includes two 4K QLED models: a 55-inch and a larger 65-inch variant. The smaller model is priced at $248 while the bigger one costs $358. Both models feature Dolby Vision support, a modified version of the remote found on Walmart's Google TV streaming dongles, and three HDMI ports each.

New addition Fresco also comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes The Fresco model comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes and features an anti-glare matte finish display with a faux wood frame in either "Walnut" or "Golden Brown." These models are thinner and more modern than the previous ones, with removable frames held together by magnets.

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