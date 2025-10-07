Want to reduce dementia risk? Find purpose in life

A new UC Davis study suggests that having a strong sense of purpose in life could cut your risk of developing dementia by 28%. Researchers tracked over 13,000 adults aged 45+ from 2006 to 2020, checking their cognitive health every two years.

Delay in cognitive decline Even after considering things like age, education, depression, and genetic risk for Alzheimer's, people with more purpose saw about a 1.4-month delay in cognitive decline over eight years.

This benefit showed up across all racial and ethnic groups.

Sources of purpose Purpose was measured through surveys assessing meaning and direction in life.

While the survey did not ask specifically about relationships, goals, work, volunteering, or faith, previous research suggests these are common sources of purpose.

The protective effect held true even for those genetically at higher risk.