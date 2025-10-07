Indian startups are using AI to create virtual companions Technology Oct 07, 2025

AI companion tech is on a serious rise—what is a $28 billion global market in 2025 could hit $140.8 billion by 2030.

Indian startups like Rumik AI, Zura, Careflick, Miko, NeoSapien, and Superliving are jumping in with creative tools, with Careflick focusing on elder care, catching the eye of investors like Kae Capital and Huddle Ventures.