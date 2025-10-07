Next Article
Indian startups are using AI to create virtual companions
AI companion tech is on a serious rise—what is a $28 billion global market in 2025 could hit $140.8 billion by 2030.
Indian startups like Rumik AI, Zura, Careflick, Miko, NeoSapien, and Superliving are jumping in with creative tools, with Careflick focusing on elder care, catching the eye of investors like Kae Capital and Huddle Ventures.
Startups are using AI for everything from spotting depression in seniors (Careflick) to smart wellness courses (Superliving), emotional analysis wearables (NeoSapien), and educational robots (Miko).
Investors say they're drawn to platforms that boost engagement through digital microtransactions—though scaling up and standing out remains a challenge as the field grows.