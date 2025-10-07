Next Article
US vs Google: Ad giant's fate to be decided soon
The US Justice Department is trying to make Google sell its AdX ad exchange after a judge ruled this year that Google illegally maintained monopoly power in online advertising.
The trial is in its final stage, with closing arguments set for November 17, 2025.
What's at stake
Google controls much of the $700 billion digital ad world, which affects what ads you see and how websites make money.
The DOJ says this hurts competition and keeps publishers' earnings down, while Google warns that breaking up its ad business could mess with how online ads work for everyone.
The judge seems to prefer a settlement over forcing a breakup—so the future of digital advertising could change soon.