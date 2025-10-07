OpenAI launches GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2 video generator
OpenAI just rolled out some big updates at its Dev Day event on October 7, 2025.
The headline acts? GPT-5 Pro—a smarter language model that might appeal to developers building applications in finance, legal, and healthcare—and Sora 2, which lets you create AI videos with synced audio and visuals in a TikTok-style feed.
There's also a new "gpt-realtime mini" voice model for super-fast responses.
GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2 now available for everyone
GPT-5 Pro aims to make AI more reliable where accuracy really counts. CEO Sam Altman says it's designed for industries that can't afford mistakes.
Meanwhile, Sora 2 gives users more creative control over video generation—Mattel even used it to help design toys.
These launches show OpenAI is pushing hard to make advanced AI tools both practical and creative for everyone.