OpenAI launches GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2 video generator

GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2 now available for everyone

GPT-5 Pro aims to make AI more reliable where accuracy really counts. CEO Sam Altman says it's designed for industries that can't afford mistakes.

Meanwhile, Sora 2 gives users more creative control over video generation—Mattel even used it to help design toys.

These launches show OpenAI is pushing hard to make advanced AI tools both practical and creative for everyone.