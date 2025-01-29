Want to stay into 'incognito mode' on Truecaller? Here's how
What's the story
Truecaller provides a handy feature called Incognito Mode, letting you keep things private while using the app on your Android device.
This mode is perfect for those times when you want to check out profiles or look up contacts without leaving a trace.
With just a couple of taps, you can turn on this feature and browse with peace of mind.
Step-by-step guide
Activating Incognito Mode in Truecaller
To enable Incognito Mode in Truecaller on Android, open the app and tap the hamburger menu at the top left.
Select "Settings," then "Privacy Center."
Under this, you will see options such as View profiles privately and Search profiles privately. Just turn them on by toggling the switches to the right.
Privacy features
Enjoying enhanced privacy
When enabled, Incognito Mode lets you make calls and send SMS without revealing your identity. The receivers will see "Unknown" or "Hidden Number" instead of your name.
Truecaller won't record these activities, providing you with absolute privacy. You can still receive calls and get the benefit of spam protection.
Check out more privacy settings like turning off last seen for extra data security.