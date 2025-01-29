What's the story

The Indian government will announce the successful bidder for acquiring graphics processing units (GPUs) under the IndiaAI Mission this week, according to Moneycontrol.

The government is also on the brink of launching a portal that would give start-ups and researchers access to GPUs.

This portal will allow access to necessary GPUs required for training AI models at a fraction of the cost.

The move comes as part of the IndiaAI Mission, which was announced in March 2024.