Next Article
Watch SpaceX's Starlink satellites glide above auroras in stunning video
Technology
On October 7, 2025, NASA astronaut Don Pettit posted a stunning video he captured from the ISS showing a SpaceX Starlink satellite train gliding above glowing auroras.
Many of the satellites reflected sunlight for one to 10 seconds, shining as brightly as Jupiter.
How to spot Starlink trains
You'll get the best view of these satellite trains just after sunset or before sunrise, when they're lit up against the night sky.
Apps like Satellite Tracker can tell you exactly when to look up from your location.
Timing is key
Auroras—those colorful glows caused by solar activity—sometimes line up with satellite passes, making for a rare double show.
Since satellites move quickly, using tracking tools helps you time your viewing for the perfect moment.