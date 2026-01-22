Waze rolls out new alerts for safer, smarter driving

Waze is rolling out a bunch of handy new features over the coming weeks, making your drives smoother and safer. Now you'll get heads-up alerts for speed bumps, toll booths, sharp curves, and even when an emergency vehicle is nearby (initially in the US, Mexico, Canada, and France). The app will also warn you about sudden speed limit drops—so fewer surprise tickets—and offer smarter route suggestions that learn your preferences over time.

What's rolling out and when? These updates are coming in phases over the next few weeks.

You'll start seeing notifications for road hazards like speed bumps and toll booths popping up as you drive.

Emergency vehicle alerts are live in the US, Mexico, Canada, and France for now.

Plus, Waze's route learning feature will keep suggesting faster routes but gets better at matching how you like to drive.

Community-powered safety gets a boost Waze is doubling down on its community vibe: drivers can now report some hazards using updated tools, including new speed-camera icons and Google Assistant, to help everyone else on the road stay safe and avoid surprises.

The more people pitch in, the better everyone's trip.