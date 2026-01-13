Could honeybees help us communicate with aliens in the future?

A group of researchers has proposed that honeybees could be the key to developing a universal language for communicating with extraterrestrial life. The theory is based on an eight-year study that found bees are capable of solving simple mathematical problems such as addition and subtraction. The researchers suggest that if two species as different as humans and honeybees can do math, then it could serve as the basis for a universal language.

Research findings Bees' mathematical abilities The researchers, who published their thought experiment in the journal Leonardo, noted that humans and bees diverged over 600 million years ago. Despite this vast evolutionary gap, both species possess communication skills, social behavior, and some degree of mathematical ability. The team believes that if extraterrestrial species exist with sufficiently advanced brains, they may also have the ability to do math.

Study details Learning process of bees Between 2016 and 2023, scientists studied how bees learn math by participating in outdoor tests. The study found that the insects could do simple addition and subtraction, tell odd from even, and order quantities of items. They even understood the concept of zero and could associate the symbols with numbers.