Websites are blocking AI agents from completing tasks for users

Users of services like Meta's Muse, xAI's Grok, OpenAI's Dots, and Instinct have recently reported blocks preventing their AI agents from performing tasks on popular websites.

For instance, Yelp only allows AI agents that pay for its data licensing program, TechCrunch reported.

Delta Air Lines is blocking them from booking tickets on behalf of users, while JPMorgan Chase and Charles Schwab are blocking access to accounts due to security concerns.