Websites are blocking AI agents from completing tasks for users
What's the story
The rise of autonomous agents in artificial intelligence (AI) has been meteoric. Companies like OpenAI, Meta, Google, Instinct, and others are promising their agents can navigate the internet for you. These bots can do everything from booking dinner reservations to cleaning your inbox or even shopping for new shoes. However, a major challenge is emerging: many websites are blocking these AI agents from performing tasks on their platforms.
Access barriers
Popular websites are blocking AI agents
Users of services like Meta's Muse, xAI's Grok, OpenAI's Dots, and Instinct have recently reported blocks preventing their AI agents from performing tasks on popular websites.
For instance, Yelp only allows AI agents that pay for its data licensing program, TechCrunch reported.
Delta Air Lines is blocking them from booking tickets on behalf of users, while JPMorgan Chase and Charles Schwab are blocking access to accounts due to security concerns.
Legal disputes
Amazon's lawsuit against Perplexity
Amazon has been at the forefront of blocking AI agents. The company banned Perplexity's agentic shopping feature and sued the AI start-up last year.
Amazon claimed it "repeatedly requested" that Perplexity stop allowing its AI agents to shop on its website.
In response, Perplexity argued that Amazon doesn't want AI agents on its platform as it would reduce human traffic on ads, a major concern for the e-commerce giant.
System clashes
AI agents clashing with anti-bot systems
Even if websites aren't outright banning AI agents, they could still be clashing with anti-bot systems. These have become common across the web.
Reports on Reddit suggest Google is blocking some accounts using Muse due to "suspicious activity."
Others have reported issues checking out on Walmart despite its Meta partnership due to these systems.
Web protection
Cloudflare's efforts to block unwanted AI visitors
Cloudflare, a web architecture provider, has also contributed to the effort of blocking unwanted AI visitors.
The company introduced a one-click block for AI crawlers in 2025 and started blocking crawlers that scrape websites for both search indexing and AI training.
This is part of Cloudflare's mission to protect the web from an influx of AI bots, which are already straining internet infrastructure and causing problems with email inboxes.