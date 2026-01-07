Weird and wonderful gadgets turning heads at CES 2026

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 is witnessing some of the most bizarre and innovative tech products. From an AI-powered panda that responds to your touch to Razer's holographic anime assistant, the event has showcased a range of quirky gadgets. Let's take a look at some of these weird yet fascinating creations.

Holographic assistant Razer's Project AVA: Your animated desk companion Razer's Project AVA, an esports AI coach unveiled last year, has now morphed into a 5.5-inch animated holographic desk companion. This device can help with gaming strategies, productivity, daily organization, and even personal advice. Users can choose from different characters like anime girl Kira or muscular Zane. The digital avatars are lifelike with eye-tracking capabilities and expressive faces for realistic interactions.

Robotic companion An'An: The AI pet supporting elderly care Mind with Heart Robotics has unveiled An'An, an AI pet designed to support elderly care. The panda bot is equipped with high-tech sensors that respond naturally to touch. Its emotional AI remembers your voice and interactions over time, providing personalized support. It offers round-the-clock emotional support to combat loneliness and helps keep older adults engaged by reminding them about daily tasks.

AI appliance AI-powered ice maker does the job in just 6 minutes Smart home appliance brand GoveeLife has unveiled a countertop smart ice maker that churns out fresh ice in just six minutes. Priced at $500, it can make up to 27kg ice in a day, with its built-in bucket holding around 1.6kg at a time.The Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro features patented AI NoiseGuard technology, which detects when ice formation is about to get noisy and automatically triggers a defrost cycle to keep operation quiet.

Kitchen gadget Seattle Ultrasonics' vibrating chef's knife Seattle Ultrasonics has unveiled a unique kitchen gadget, a chef's knife that vibrates while slicing and dicing. The blade vibrates at over 30,000 times per second, making it easier to cut through food. The company claims the vibrations are so subtle you can't see the blade move or feel anything in the handle. This innovative tool is priced at $399 and is currently available for pre-order.