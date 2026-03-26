We've spotted baby planets forming around a distant star

Planets are much bigger than Jupiter

Both new planets are way bigger than Jupiter: WISPIT 2b is five times as massive as Jupiter and super far from its star, while WISPIT 2c is twice as big and much closer in.

Their gravity is carving out gaps in the disk of dust and gas around their star, basically showing planet-building in action.

Scientists say more planets could be forming there too, making WISPIT 2 one of the few places where we can actually see new solar systems coming together.