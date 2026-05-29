What is Outcry, new AI app built for activists?

Micah White, the 'Occupy Wall Street' co-creator, has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) app called Outcry. The innovative tool is designed to serve as a "private, on-device AI mentor for activists, organizers and movement builders." There is also a web version but it lacks the privacy benefits of being entirely offline.

Purpose Outcry's unique approach to activism The Outcry app is a unique attempt to use AI technology for progressive activism. It is one of the first examples of an LLM designed for activists. The app's main function is to provide reliable information on various subjects. However, the generalist nature of these chatbots can sometimes lead to unreliable information due to their inability to differentiate between credible sources and misinformation.

Features Offline dataset and its implications One of the standout features of Outcry is its entirely offline dataset. The data is included with the app download and stored in the user's library's Application Support directory. However, this offline nature also limits the app's ability to provide specific information not already in its database. For instance, when asked about local anti-ICE groups in NYC, it couldn't provide detailed information beyond what was already available in its database.

Advertisement