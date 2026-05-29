What is Outcry, new AI app built for activists?
What's the story
Micah White, the 'Occupy Wall Street' co-creator, has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) app called Outcry. The innovative tool is designed to serve as a "private, on-device AI mentor for activists, organizers and movement builders." There is also a web version but it lacks the privacy benefits of being entirely offline.
Purpose
Outcry's unique approach to activism
The Outcry app is a unique attempt to use AI technology for progressive activism. It is one of the first examples of an LLM designed for activists. The app's main function is to provide reliable information on various subjects. However, the generalist nature of these chatbots can sometimes lead to unreliable information due to their inability to differentiate between credible sources and misinformation.
Features
Offline dataset and its implications
One of the standout features of Outcry is its entirely offline dataset. The data is included with the app download and stored in the user's library's Application Support directory. However, this offline nature also limits the app's ability to provide specific information not already in its database. For instance, when asked about local anti-ICE groups in NYC, it couldn't provide detailed information beyond what was already available in its database.
Evaluation
Potential resource for new activists
Despite its limitations, White believes Outcry has the potential to be a valuable resource for those new to activism. He describes the app as "imperfect" and is actively seeking feedback from users to improve it. The app can suggest concrete actions with some prompting, making it a useful tool for people looking to get involved in social justice movements.