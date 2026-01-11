Your gut can brew alcohol! How bacteria get you drunk

Ever heard of auto-brewery syndrome (ABS)? It's a rare medical condition where your body produces alcohol without any drinking involved. It sounds bizarre, but it's real and can be quite frustrating for those who have it. ABS is caused by certain gut microbes that ferment sugars into alcohol, leading to intoxication. A recent study sheds light on this phenomenon and its potential diagnosis and treatment methods.

Microbial fermentation Gut microbes: The unexpected brewers The recent study highlights how certain gut bacteria, including E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae, can ferment sugars into alcohol. This process can lead to high blood alcohol levels in people with ABS, even without any alcohol consumption. The condition usually occurs when the normal balance of gut microbes is disrupted due to factors like heavy antibiotic use, surgery, or chronic digestive issues.

Clinical presentation Symptoms and diagnosis of auto-brewery syndrome The symptoms of ABS can range from mild lightheadedness to severe intoxication. Some people may even slur their words or have trouble walking straight. In extreme cases, doctors have found alcohol levels in the body that would be dangerous for someone who had been drinking. To diagnose this rare condition, stool tests could be used to identify the bacteria responsible for alcohol production in the gut.