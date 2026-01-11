Your gut can brew alcohol! How bacteria get you drunk
What's the story
Ever heard of auto-brewery syndrome (ABS)? It's a rare medical condition where your body produces alcohol without any drinking involved. It sounds bizarre, but it's real and can be quite frustrating for those who have it. ABS is caused by certain gut microbes that ferment sugars into alcohol, leading to intoxication. A recent study sheds light on this phenomenon and its potential diagnosis and treatment methods.
Microbial fermentation
Gut microbes: The unexpected brewers
The recent study highlights how certain gut bacteria, including E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae, can ferment sugars into alcohol. This process can lead to high blood alcohol levels in people with ABS, even without any alcohol consumption. The condition usually occurs when the normal balance of gut microbes is disrupted due to factors like heavy antibiotic use, surgery, or chronic digestive issues.
Clinical presentation
Symptoms and diagnosis of auto-brewery syndrome
The symptoms of ABS can range from mild lightheadedness to severe intoxication. Some people may even slur their words or have trouble walking straight. In extreme cases, doctors have found alcohol levels in the body that would be dangerous for someone who had been drinking. To diagnose this rare condition, stool tests could be used to identify the bacteria responsible for alcohol production in the gut.
Therapeutic approaches
Treatment strategies for auto-brewery syndrome
The treatment for ABS usually involves restoring the gut's normal balance. This can be done with targeted antibiotics or antifungals, followed by probiotics and dietary changes. Most patients are advised to reduce their intake of sugars and refined carbs. In some cases, fecal transplants have been successful in keeping patients symptom-free for over 16 months, indicating that targeting gut bacteria could be a viable treatment option in the future.