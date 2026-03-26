WhatsApp adds multi-account support on iPhone

Other notable updates in the latest version

The update also brings smarter storage controls, letting you clear out big media files without losing important messages.

Moving from Android to iPhone (or vice versa) is smoother now with direct data transfer, no more worrying about losing your chat history.

Plus, Meta AI tools are here for quick photo edits and smart reply suggestions, and there are new stickers that pop up as you type emojis, making chats a bit more fun.