WhatsApp rolls out a unified calling tab for group chats
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new update for its iOS app, version 25.25.73, bringing a major improvement to group chats. The update introduces a unified calling system, which combines all call-related actions into one menu. This means users can now start voice or video calls, create call links, or schedule calls directly from this menu in group chats.
User benefits
Users can now select specific participants for a call
The new unified calling system also gives users more control over their group calls. They can select specific participants for a call, preventing unnecessary disruptions to the entire group. This feature is especially useful for larger groups where not everyone might want to join every call. Users can also view their upcoming calls directly from the Calls tab with this update, making it easier to manage their schedule.
App compatibility
Update is compiled using iOS 26.0 SDK
The latest update is fully compatible with iOS 26, meaning WhatsApp has compiled the build using the iOS 26.0 SDK. The feature is still under development and won't be accessible to the general public until WhatsApp finishes refining its design, and testing performance and stability.