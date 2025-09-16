Attention! iOS 26 update might drain your iPhone's battery

Apple has released its latest software update, iOS 26, for compatible iPhones. The company has warned that users may experience a temporary dip in battery performance after installing the update. This is due to the system's background processes working harder than usual to accommodate new features and improvements. These processes include indexing photos and files for quicker searches, updating apps, and downloading refreshed assets.

Update effects Is this normal behavior? Apple's official documentation states, "Immediately after completing an update, particularly a major release, you might notice a temporary impact on battery life and thermal performance." The company explains that this is normal behavior as the device adjusts to the new software. It doesn't mean there's something wrong with your iPhone. The impact should lessen once these background processes finish their tasks.

User behavior Increased device usage can lead to faster battery drain Apple also notes that some new features in iOS 26 could lead to increased device usage, thereby draining the battery faster. For instance, the excitement of exploring new features and apps after an update can lead to heavier usage in the initial days. To counter this, Apple recommends keeping your phone plugged in overnight during the first day if you're worried about performance bumps.