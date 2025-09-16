Microsoft prefers Anthropic's AI model for its coding tool

Microsoft has updated its Visual Studio Code editor with an AI model selector that will automatically pick the best model for "optimal performance." This new facility will select between Claude Sonnet 4, GPT-5, GPT-5 mini, and other models for free GitHub Copilot users. However, paid users will "primarily rely on Claude Sonnet 4."

Strategic shift Microsoft's internal benchmarks favor Claude Sonnet 4 Julia Liuson, head of Microsoft's developer division, had said in an internal email in June that "based on internal benchmarks, Claude Sonnet 4 is our recommended model for GitHub Copilot." This was before the launch of GPT-5 but indicates a strategic shift toward Anthropic's AI models. Sources familiar with Microsoft's developer plans have also revealed that the company has been encouraging its developers to use Claude Sonnet 4 in recent months.

AI development Microsoft is training its own AI models Along with the shift toward Anthropic's AI models, Microsoft is also investing heavily in training its own. Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI chief, revealed at an employee-only town hall last week that "we're also going to be making significant investments in our own cluster." He noted that MAI-1-preview was only trained on 15,000 H100s—a small cluster considering the bigger picture.