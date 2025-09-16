YouTube lets you stream in both vertical and horizontal formats

YouTube just announced a bunch of new live-streaming features to help creators connect, interact, and earn more. Revealed at the Made on YouTube event (September 16, 2025), updates include streaming in both horizontal and vertical formats at once with a single chat for everyone, plus AI-powered livestream highlights you can turn into Shorts.

New features coming in phases These features are coming in phases:

Simultaneous streaming is currently in the testing stages and is expected to expand to more creators in the coming months.

AI-powered livestream highlights that automatically turn stream clips into Shorts arrive in the next few weeks.

Testing of mobile live reactions is set for early 2026, and "Playables"—interactive games for vertical streams—will roll out to some creators next month.

Ads and memberships on mobile livestreams Starting later this year, ads will show up on mobile livestreams. Creators with memberships can also choose between public or members-only streams.

YouTube says these changes are all about giving creators what they've asked for—more ways to grow their channels and make money.

As Aaron Filner from YouTube put it, these features are "grounded in community feedback."