Amazon sale: Echo smart speakers bundled with Wipro smart bulbs
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is almost here, but the early deals have already started.
You can grab Echo smart speaker bundles—with Wipro 9W smart bulbs—at up to 50% off before the main sale kicks off on September 23.
It's a solid chance to level up your smart home setup without breaking the bank.
Discounts, exchange offers, and more
These early-bird bundles come with platform discounts, exchange offers, and an extra 10% off if you use an SBI card.
No-cost EMI plans are available for up to 24 months, so you can spread out payments easily.
Each Echo device is paired with a smart bulb, so you're saving on both sound and lighting in one go.
Other deals to expect during the sale
Besides Echo combos, expect up to 55% off on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices during the festival sale.
With added bank and UPI cashback offers, upgrading your gadgets just got a lot more affordable this season.