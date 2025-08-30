WhatsApp will soon let you search usernames for starting chats

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to discover as well as connect with others by searching their usernames. The feature, which is currently in development, was revealed in the latest beta update for Android (version 2.25.24.22). This firmware was released through the Google Play Beta Program.

Feature details Usernames must be unique The upcoming username search feature will let users create a unique identifier, making it easier for others to find and contact them without directly sharing their phone number. However, there are some restrictions. Usernames must be unique, of a certain length, contain at least one letter, and follow specific formatting rules to prevent confusion or impersonation.

Functionality How to search for usernames Once implemented, users will be able to search for other people by their usernames from the Chats tab. If an account matches the searched username, it will show up in the results. Depending on the privacy settings, WhatsApp may also show their profile picture. Users can then start a chat directly without needing the person's phone number.

Privacy Optional username key for added privacy To further enhance privacy, WhatsApp is also working on an optional username key. This would act as a passcode for first-time messages. If the username key is enabled and the person trying to send a message doesn't know it, they won't be able to start communication. This way, users can have more control over who can contact them via their usernames.