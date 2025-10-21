You can't send unlimited messages to WhatsApp chats without replies

WhatsApp is working on a new facility to limit the number of messages users can send in new chats without a reply. The move comes as part of the company's efforts to reduce spam and unwanted communication. The feature is currently under development and will be available in a future update.

Feature details Similar to recent change for broadcast lists The upcoming feature will limit how many messages you can send in new chats if the other person hasn't replied. This is similar to a recent change made for broadcast lists, and is part of a wider effort by WhatsApp to cut down one-sided messaging when starting new conversations. The company hopes that this will make communication more balanced and responsible.

User notifications Users will be notified when they're nearing the limit Once the feature is rolled out, it will apply to both individuals and businesses trying to message people they have not heard back from. Users will be notified when they're nearing or have reached their monthly limit, giving them more transparency and control over their messaging activity. They can also monitor their usage directly within the app settings, where they can see how many new chat messages they've sent.

Ongoing chats Limit applies only to new chats WhatsApp has clarified that even with this limit in place, users will still be able to reply to ongoing conversations without any restrictions. They can also continue to receive and answer calls as usual, ensuring uninterrupted communication. The firm emphasizes that the new limit only applies to new or unreplied chats. For business requirements, switching to the dedicated WhatsApp Business app is recommended for professional messaging tools and better options for managing customer outreach.