WHOOP takes on Google's Fitbit with on-demand doctor consultations

Wearable tech company WHOOP is upping the ante in the health and fitness space with a host of new features. The most notable addition is on-demand video consultations with licensed clinicians, directly through its app. The feature, which isn't available yet, will be rolled out in the US this summer. This comes after Fitbit 's recent launch of its Fitbit Air tracker at $99.99 without any subscription requirements.

Feature details New feature will improve healthcare experience WHOOP's new feature will let clinicians access months of biometric data collected by the wearable before consultations. This, according to WHOOP, is a major improvement over traditional healthcare experiences that rely on brief, episodic snapshots. The company said in a release, "Unlike traditional healthcare experiences that rely on brief, episodic snapshots, these consultations begin with a comprehensive understanding of the member's health, powered by months of continuous data and, when available, bloodwork and medical history."

New integration EHR syncing will also be available soon Along with the video consultation feature, WHOOP is also bringing Electronic Health Record (EHR) syncing in partnership with HealthEx. This will let users pull their medical history, diagnoses, medications, and procedures directly into the app. The company hopes this integration will help users better understand how different factors affect their recovery and overall performance while providing a more connected health profile.

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Ecosystem vision The live consultation feature will come at an additional cost WHOOP envisions its new features as a major step toward a more connected health ecosystem. The company said, "Together, these advancements represent a significant step toward a more connected health ecosystem where performance data and clinical insight work in tandem to inform better outcomes." However, the live consultation feature will come at an additional cost but WHOOP hasn't revealed any details about the pricing structure yet.

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AI advancements New AI-powered features are also coming to the app WHOOP has also announced a bunch of new AI-powered features for its app. One of them is "My Memory," a centralized place to view, manage, and shape the WHOOP AI. Users can add or delete personal context that WHOOP AI can reference while generating coaching suggestions. Another feature called "Proactive Check-Ins" will deliver personalized recommendations automatically based on user activity and patterns.