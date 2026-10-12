Why US, China, and Russia want nuclear reactors on Moon
What's the story
The US, China, and Russia are all racing to establish a sustained presence on the Moon. Their long-term plans include building infrastructure that could support sustained lunar exploration. A key technology in this endeavor is nuclear power. Nuclear reactors could provide continuous electricity for future lunar bases, enabling astronauts and robotic missions to operate even during extended periods of darkness.
Lunar conditions
Need for nuclear fission reactors
The Moon's day-night cycle lasts about 29.5 Earth days, with darkness lasting roughly two weeks at many locations.
Solar panels alone may struggle to provide continuous electricity through these extended nights.
Nuclear fission reactors could generate power regardless of sunlight, supporting heating, communications, life-support systems, and scientific instruments needed for future lunar bases.
Project timeline
NASA's plans for lunar reactor by 2030
In January 2026, NASA and the US Department of Energy renewed their partnership to develop a fission surface power system. Their goal is to have a lunar reactor by 2030.
On October 8, NASA announced another agreement to advance nuclear power and propulsion for space exploration.
The agency also plans to launch Space Reactor-1 Freedom in 2028 as part of a separate mission aimed at demonstrating nuclear-electric propulsion technology.
International collaboration
China's and Russia's plans for lunar power plants
China plans to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030 and is developing the International Lunar Research Station with Russia.
In April 2025, a senior Chinese space official revealed plans that included a potential nuclear power plant for this proposed lunar station.
Separately, Russia's space agency Roscosmos has outlined its own plan for a lunar power plant by 2036 to support their joint research station.
Strategic importance
Challenges of operating in permanently shadowed craters
The Moon's south pole is a major target because some permanently shadowed craters may contain water ice.
This could provide valuable scientific evidence about the history of water in the Solar System and potentially supply resources for future missions.
However, these dark regions also present challenges. Nuclear power could help operate equipment where sunlight is scarce, while exploration would still require safe access to the terrain and any resources found there.
Future implications
Potential impact on future space exploration and Mars missions
A dependable energy supply could help future lunar missions move beyond short visits toward longer scientific operations.
It could also support technologies needed for eventual human missions to Mars.
For now, the reactor plans of the three countries remain development goals, not completed lunar installations.
Their progress will depend on engineering, launch readiness, safety, and the ability to operate nuclear systems in the Moon's extreme environment.