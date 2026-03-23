Why Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini refresh is being delayed
What's the story
Apple's next-generation Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini models have been "ready" for a while, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, the tech giant is waiting to launch them until it releases a more personalized version of Siri and other Apple Intelligence upgrades later this year, Gurman's reveals in his latest Power On newsletter.
Stock status
Inventory of Apple devices running low at retail stores
Gurman also noted that the inventory of Apple TV, HomePod mini, and full-sized HomePod is "running low" at Apple's retail stores worldwide. However, it is not clear if this has anything to do with the launch of revamped Siri. The tech giant had previously planned to introduce personalized Siri features with either iOS 26.5 or iOS 27 versions.
Feature rollout
Siri upgrades could be just around the corner
The first developer beta of iOS 26.5 could be released by the end of March or early April. This means some Siri upgrades could be just a week or two away, unless they are completely held back until iOS 27 launches in June. If the new Apple TV and HomePod mini models are linked to these Siri upgrades, Apple could announce them anytime between late March and September-end this year.
Product specs
What to expect from new Apple TV, HomePod mini models?
The next Apple TV is rumored to feature the A17 Pro chip, the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence. It is also expected to come with Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. The new HomePod mini may use an S9 chip or newer from an Apple Watch. Other expected features include the N1 chip, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip and a red color option.