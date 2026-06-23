Why prediction platform Kalshi has barred users in India
What's the story
Kalshi, a US-based prediction market platform, has added India to its list of restricted jurisdictions. The move comes after the Indian government moved to block access to online prediction market websites and warned users against participating in such platforms. The updated member agreement on Kalshi's website states that users domiciled in or located within India are prohibited from trading event contracts on the platform.
Accessibility issues
Kalshi's site blocked in India since last week of May
Kalshi's website has been inaccessible through multiple internet service providers in India since the last week of May. This comes after reports that the government was preparing to block access to the platform. The move is part of a larger crackdown by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) against prediction market operators, including Kalshi and rival Polymarket.
Regulatory changes
Online money games are banned in India
The development comes amid India's new online gaming regime. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed by Parliament last year. It bans online games with monetary stakes but allows esports and social games under a regulatory framework. The law prohibits online money gaming services, related advertisements, and financial transactions associated with such platforms due to concerns over addiction and financial harm.