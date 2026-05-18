The problems were first reported on Reddit

Why your iPhone battery may be draining after iOS 26.5

By Mudit Dube 04:37 pm May 18, 202604:37 pm

What's the story

Apple's latest iOS 26.5 update has sparked complaints from users over severe battery drain and overheating issues. The problems were first reported on the r/ios26 subreddit, where an iPhone user complained about their device heating up after installing the new software version. Other Redditors quickly joined in, sharing similar experiences with the update. One user said their battery was solid before updating but now drains heavily even with normal usage like streaming Spotify or scrolling through social media apps.