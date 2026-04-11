YouTube clarifies its 90-second unskippable ads were a bug
What's the story
YouTube has confirmed that the recent appearance of 90-second unskippable ads on its platform was due to a technical glitch. The company is currently working on a fix for the issue. The confirmation comes after several users complained about these extended ad breaks while watching videos on their TVs.
Confirmation
YouTube working on a fix
Responding to the complaints, Team YouTube said its app doesn't use non-skippable 90-second ad breaks and isn't testing this format either. The company also said it is "looking into this further," but didn't elaborate on what that means in relation to user experience. Many users have shared similar experiences with these long ad breaks, even posting nearly identical screenshots showing the UI initially offering a skip option in "90+ seconds."
Statement
Bug caused inaccurate timers for shorter ads, says YouTube
YouTube has confirmed that the recent appearance of 90-second ad breaks was due to a bug. The company clarified, "We've determined this was a result of a bug, which resulted in higher, inaccurate timers being shown for shorter ads."