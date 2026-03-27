Wikipedia says no to AI writing
Technology
Wikipedia just updated its rules: you can't use AI tools to write or paraphrase articles anymore.
The move comes because the site's worried that AI content might break its guidelines or spread mistakes.
But don't worry, AI is still welcome for small stuff, like suggesting tweaks or helping translate pages into English.
New ways to spot and delete AI-generated articles
To keep things clean, Wikipedia has rolled out new ways to spot and delete AI-generated articles fast.
Usually, there's a weeklong review before an article gets removed, but now administrators can skip that if they find clear signs of unreviewed AI writing, like excessive use of em dashes or fake citations.
They've also started a special Wiki Project AI Cleanup, an initiative to combat AI-written content.