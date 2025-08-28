Windows 11 can now stream high-quality audio to your headset
Microsoft just rolled out a "super wideband stereo" mode for Bluetooth LE Audio in Windows 11 24H2, ending the annoying mono-only audio when you use your headset mic.
Now, you get full stereo sound and can use your mic at the same time—great news for gaming, calls, and Teams meetings.
You'll need Windows 11 24H2 and a Bluetooth LE Audio-compatible headset to try it.
The update replaces old-school Bluetooth profiles
This update replaces the old-school Bluetooth Classic profiles (A2DP and HFP) with TMAP—a more flexible Telephony and Media Profile that supports both voice and media in high resolution at the same time.
No more switching to flat mono when you hop on a call or stream.
Note that while sound quality gets a boost, latency remains same
If you've ever lost that immersive sound just because you turned on your mic, this fixes it—keeping rich stereo audio even while chatting.
Just note: while sound quality gets a boost, Bluetooth latency isn't improved with this update.