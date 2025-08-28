Windows 11 can now stream high-quality audio to your headset Technology Aug 28, 2025

Microsoft just rolled out a "super wideband stereo" mode for Bluetooth LE Audio in Windows 11 24H2, ending the annoying mono-only audio when you use your headset mic.

Now, you get full stereo sound and can use your mic at the same time—great news for gaming, calls, and Teams meetings.

You'll need Windows 11 24H2 and a Bluetooth LE Audio-compatible headset to try it.