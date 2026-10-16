Windows 11 Photos app now integrates your iCloud and OneDrive
What's the story
Microsoft has given its Photos app for Windows 11 a major revamp. The update combines photos and videos from your PC, OneDrive, and iCloud into one single space. The new integrated gallery experience is designed to make it easier for users to manage and view their media without switching between different apps or devices. It also promises better launch and scrolling performance in the Photos app.
Integration process
How to integrate your galleries
To integrate your galleries in the Windows 11 Photos app, you need to enable Camera Backup from the OneDrive mobile app on iOS or Android.
You also have to follow Apple's instructions for setting up iCloud for Windows.
Once the integration is done, users can browse by date, organize and share albums, search for specific photos using descriptions or by the people featured in them among other things.
Enhanced features
Offline access to files
The new Photos app also promises offline access to files, meaning photos will be available on your device even without an internet connection.
The search function has also been improved, letting you find specific photos by their description or the people in them.
This way, users won't have to waste time scrolling through their entire gallery for a particular image.
Editor overhaul
Photos editor gets a major revamp
Microsoft has also completely rebuilt the Photos editor, making it 25% faster. The tools are now organized into four categories: Crop, Enhance, Repair, and Stylize.
The app also maintains HDR quality while editing and lets users edit/save HEIC and WebP images without changing their original format.
The viewer has also been improved with a cleaner layout and better performance, launching 15% faster than before.
Expanded support
Support for SVG files
The revamped Photos app also supports SVG files, expanding its media type support.
The update is being rolled out today as an update for Windows Insiders on Windows 11.
A wider rollout for all Windows 11 users is expected later this year, bringing these enhanced features and capabilities to a larger audience.