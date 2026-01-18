Windows 11 update causing PC shutdown: How to fix it
What's the story
Microsoft's January 2026 security update for Windows 11, released as KB5073455, is causing some unexpected behavior. The issue has been reported by a small subset of users who say their PCs won't shut down or hibernate after installing the patch. Instead of shutting down or going into hibernation mode, affected systems simply restart.
Information
Bug affects only specific Windows 11 editions
The bug has been acknowledged by Microsoft, which clarified that it's a limited issue. It only affects Windows 11 Enterprise and Windows 11 IoT editions on devices with Secure Launch enabled. Consumer editions like Windows 11 Home and Pro are not affected by this problem.
Security feature
Secure launch: A double-edged sword
Secure Launch, a security feature that has been around since the Windows 10, protects the boot process from firmware-level attacks. It ensures the system boots using only the trusted components. However, in this case, it seems to be clashing with the January patch and causing shutdown issues on affected systems.
Fix suggestion
Temporary workaround for affected users
Until Microsoft rolls out a permanent fix, affected users can use Command Prompt as a temporary workaround to shut down their systems safely. By opening the Start menu, typing cmd, and pressing Enter to launch the Command Prompt window, they can enter shutdown /s /t 0 and press Enter for an immediate shutdown. However, hibernation remains uncertain with no confirmation from Microsoft on its reliability in this scenario.
Additional problem
Outlook users also facing issues after January update
Along with the shutdown bug, Microsoft has also flagged another issue related to this month's patch. Some Outlook users are having trouble with their POP account profiles after installing the update. The problems range from Outlook freezing during use to not reopening after being closed. Microsoft is still investigating and will share more details once it understands the full extent of the issue.