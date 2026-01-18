Windows 11 update causing PC shutdown: How to fix it

Microsoft 's January 2026 security update for Windows 11 , released as KB5073455, is causing some unexpected behavior. The issue has been reported by a small subset of users who say their PCs won't shut down or hibernate after installing the patch. Instead of shutting down or going into hibernation mode, affected systems simply restart.

Information Bug affects only specific Windows 11 editions The bug has been acknowledged by Microsoft, which clarified that it's a limited issue. It only affects Windows 11 Enterprise and Windows 11 IoT editions on devices with Secure Launch enabled. Consumer editions like Windows 11 Home and Pro are not affected by this problem.

Security feature Secure launch: A double-edged sword Secure Launch, a security feature that has been around since the Windows 10, protects the boot process from firmware-level attacks. It ensures the system boots using only the trusted components. However, in this case, it seems to be clashing with the January patch and causing shutdown issues on affected systems.

Advertisement

Fix suggestion Temporary workaround for affected users Until Microsoft rolls out a permanent fix, affected users can use Command Prompt as a temporary workaround to shut down their systems safely. By opening the Start menu, typing cmd, and pressing Enter to launch the Command Prompt window, they can enter shutdown /s /t 0 and press Enter for an immediate shutdown. However, hibernation remains uncertain with no confirmation from Microsoft on its reliability in this scenario.

Advertisement