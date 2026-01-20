Women see more risks in generative AI than men, studies show

Why are women more hesitant about GenAI?

Women often face more job automation and tend to be more risk-averse—this shows up in both their career choices and how they approach new tech like GenAI.

In UK surveys, fewer women used GenAI (28%) compared to men (43%), with many citing concerns about privacy and job security, and women were substantially less willing than men to use GenAI for sensitive topics such as medical or mental health issues.