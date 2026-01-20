Women see more risks in generative AI than men, studies show
Recent studies found that women are more cautious about generative AI than men.
In a survey of nearly 3,000 people from the US and Canada, women rated AI risks higher (4.87 out of 10) compared to men (4.38).
Globally, women are also less likely to use GenAI tools.
Why are women more hesitant about GenAI?
Women often face more job automation and tend to be more risk-averse—this shows up in both their career choices and how they approach new tech like GenAI.
In UK surveys, fewer women used GenAI (28%) compared to men (43%), with many citing concerns about privacy and job security, and women were substantially less willing than men to use GenAI for sensitive topics such as medical or mental health issues.
Trust issues make a difference
A Deloitte study highlighted that only 18% of women who use GenAI feel confident about data security, versus 31% of men.
But when the benefits are clear, women's support for GenAI is almost as strong as men's—suggesting that building trust and addressing real worries could help close this gap.