Today is World Meteorological Day: History, theme, and importance

World Meteorological Day is being celebrated today (March 23, 2026). The day highlights the importance of weather, climate, and water in our daily lives. This year's theme is "Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow," emphasizing the need for Earth observation to ensure safety. From storm forecasting to climate change monitoring, meteorology is integral to modern life. The day also commemorates the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), underlining the significance of weather science in today's changing climate.

Global impact Theme and significance World Meteorological Day is observed annually on March 23. The 2026 theme, "Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow," emphasizes how today's weather and climate data collection can safeguard lives and the environment in the future. It also highlights technologies such as satellites, radar systems, and weather stations that enable accurate predictions and timely warnings. This day is crucial because weather and climate influence nearly every aspect of life, from agriculture to travel.

Organizational inception History of the day World Meteorological Day marks the establishment of the WMO on March 23, 1950. The organization started functioning in 1951 and aims to promote international cooperation in weather, climate, and water-related sciences. The first World Meteorological Day was celebrated in 1961. Today, it is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental protection and climate change issues.

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Disaster preparedness Importance of meteorology Around 90% of major disasters are associated with weather, climate, or water-related events. This makes accurate forecasting and early warning systems crucial to mitigate damage from floods, storms, heatwaves, and cyclones. The day also raises awareness about climate change and encourages countries to collaborate on better data sharing and preparedness strategies. It plays a vital role in promoting climate awareness by highlighting how data collection aids scientists in understanding long-term environmental changes.

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