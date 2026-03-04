Use of bamboo fiber could reduce a drone's overall structural costs by over 20%

This is world's first fixed-wing drone made of bamboo fiber

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:32 pm Mar 04, 2026

In a major breakthrough, Chinese researchers have unveiled the world's first fixed-wing drones made of bamboo fiber. The innovative unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is not only 20% lighter than its carbon fiber counterparts but also much cheaper to produce. According to state news agency Xinhua, the bamboo-based material used in this new UAV costs about a quarter of the price of traditional carbon fiber cloth.