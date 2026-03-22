World Water Day: Modi urges nation to conserve every drop

On the occasion of World Water Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of water in sustaining life and shaping the future of our planet. He called for a national commitment to conserve every drop and use it responsibly. "Water sustains us and shapes our planet's future. On World Water Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to conserve every drop of water and use it responsibly," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Sustainable practices PM appreciates water conservation awareness promoters PM Modi also took the opportunity to appreciate those who promote awareness and foster a culture of conservation. The Ministry of Jal Shakti echoed his sentiments, noting that World Water Day highlights the growing challenges of water scarcity, climate change, and equitable access. It calls on governments, industries, and communities worldwide to act toward securing water for present and future generations.

Global theme 'Water and Gender' theme for World Water Day 2026 This year's global theme, "Water and Gender," emphasizes the need for inclusive and equitable water governance. To reinforce this call to action, the Ministry of Jal Shakti will host the World Water Day Conclave 2026 on March 23 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Paatil with senior representatives from government and industry present.

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National platform Jal Shakti Hackathon winners to be recognized at conclave The conclave seeks to strengthen India's water security through a "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approach. It will serve as a national platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration for sustainable water management. Policymakers, industry leaders, academia, startups, MSMEs, and young innovators will come together to co-create scalable solutions. Over 700 delegates from various sectors are expected to attend the event.

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Recognition Industry commitment toward sustainable water stewardship A key highlight of the conclave will be the recognition of Jal Shakti Hackathon winners for their innovative solutions in the water sector. State governments will also participate actively, especially in a census-focused session that will mark the completion and release of major national water census reports. The "Industry for Water" session will conclude with a Joint Industry Declaration reaffirming industry commitment toward sustainable water stewardship.