X reintroduces voice notes on X Chat

X , the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, has brought back the voice note feature in its messaging service, X Chat. The capability is now available for users in private and group chats. This comes after the platform had removed the feature during a recent upgrade to its messaging system.

Functionality Sending voice messages The voice note feature is represented by a microphone icon next to the text input field in chats. Users can press and hold this icon to record an audio message. A swipe-up gesture lets you record continuously without having to keep your finger on the button. The capability works across one-on-one chats and group conversations, restoring a communication method already common on several messaging platforms.

Response Voice notes restore lost functionality The reintroduction of voice notes comes in response to user feedback after the feature was removed with the transition to the updated X Chat system. Users had expressed concerns over missing functionality in direct messaging. The move also brings X Chat on par with other messaging services where voice notes are widely used, enhancing its competitiveness in the market.

Advertisement