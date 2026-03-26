X down for thousands globally

Elon Musk 's social media platform X is currently facing a major outage, affecting thousands of users worldwide. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions, over 30,000 complaints have been registered today about the platform's unavailability. The issue appears to have originated in the US around 2:15am EST (12:45pm India time), with approximately 31,600 reports of access issues.

User experience Most complaints pertain to 'Feed/Timeline' The bulk of complaints (50%) were about problems with the 'Feed/Timeline.' Meanwhile, 41% of users reported issues accessing the X app, while 6% complained about website accessibility. The outage has also started affecting Indian users, with Downdetector reporting over 1,000 complaints from this region alone.

Service restoration Services restored after brief disruption The outage was short-lived, with X's services being restored by around 1:03pm IST. However, the exact cause of the disruption remains unclear. Downdetector data showed a sharp spike in reports just before noon IST, indicating a widespread issue rather than isolated glitches. Most users faced problems with their feeds and timelines not loading properly while some encountered login issues or trouble posting content/accessing the website.

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