Musk adds $1 tipping feature to X: How it works
What's the story
Elon Musk announced a new feature on X Money, allowing users to send a $1 tip by long-pressing the Like button on posts. The move is aimed at simplifying small money transfers between users and enhancing content support on the platform. This addition is part of Musk's vision for X as an all-in-one app combining social networking, communication, and financial services.
Service details
What is X Money?
X Money, which was launched in the US earlier this year, offers peer-to-peer transfers and an X-branded Visa debit card for in-store and online purchases.
The card can be added to Apple Pay for contactless payments where available.
The service also offers benefits like interest on eligible deposits and cashback on qualifying purchases, subject to applicable terms and eligibility criteria.
Feature functionality
How does the new tipping feature work?
The new $1 tipping feature will allow users to send a payment to a post's author by long-pressing the Like button.
The transaction will be processed through X Money, integrating small payments directly into user interactions with content.
However, it is still unclear if users can change the default $1 amount or when this feature will be widely available.
Strategic goals
Expanding into payments and financial services
Musk has long envisioned expanding X into a platform offering payments and other financial services.
The launch of X Money is a step toward that goal, enabling eligible users to send money and access payment-related services within the X ecosystem.
However, it remains to be seen when or if this service will come to India, where digital payments are already widely used through systems like UPI.
Twitter Post
Long-press like button to send someone $1
We’re adding long press on like to send someone $1 via 𝕏 Money— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2026