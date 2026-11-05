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X says its revamped web app is much faster
The rollout is currently limited to one country at a time, starting with Indonesia

X says its revamped web app is much faster

By Akash Pandey
Nov 05, 2026
12:04 pm
What's the story

X has announced a new version of its web app. The company claims that the updated platform is much faster than its predecessor. The rollout of the revamped app has already begun but is being done "one country at a time" for signed-in users. Principal engineer at X, Yagiz Nizipli, has detailed the improvements in a blog post.

Speed improvements

What makes new version much faster

According to Nizipli, opening a profile on the old web app on a slow connection would take over 22 seconds before the first post appeared.

However, with the new version of the app, this time has been reduced to just 2.7 seconds.

The revamped app also makes some major technical changes.

Nizipli explained that it "replaces the three servers we used to run for people, search crawlers, and link previews with one."

Information

Positive feedback from independent testers

Security researcher Jane Manchun Wong has also had a chance to test the updated app. She said that it "feels snappy, loads fast and many parts are polished." This positive feedback further confirms X's claims about the improved performance of its new web app.

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