X says its revamped web app is much faster

According to Nizipli, opening a profile on the old web app on a slow connection would take over 22 seconds before the first post appeared.

However, with the new version of the app, this time has been reduced to just 2.7 seconds.

The revamped app also makes some major technical changes.

Nizipli explained that it "replaces the three servers we used to run for people, search crawlers, and link previews with one."