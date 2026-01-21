Elon Musk's AI start-up loses another co-founder

Greg Yang, the co-founder of Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence start-up xAI , has announced his resignation after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. The former Microsoft employee was one of the founding members of xAI in 2023. In a post on X, Yang said he would continue to serve as an informal adviser while focusing on his recovery from the illness.

Health concerns Yang's health condition and its impact on xAI Yang hinted that he might have contracted Lyme disease a while ago, with symptoms becoming apparent during his intensive work at xAI. The illness is caused by tick bites and results in inflammation. His departure comes after the exit of two other co-founders, Igor Babuschkin and Christian Szegedy, who left the company last year.

Leadership concerns Yang's exit raises questions about xAI's future Yang's exit, along with the previous departures of Babuschkin and Szegedy, has raised questions about xAI's leadership and future plans. The impact on the company's product roadmap is still being assessed. Despite these changes, deadlines have been set for Grok 5 in January 2026 and a Department of Defense GenAI.mil platform at IL5 (Impact Level 5) in Q1 2026.

