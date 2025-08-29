Xbox now syncs recently played games across all your devices
What's the story
Xbox has announced the global rollout of its cross-device play history feature. The update ensures that your list of recently played games stays consistent across different platforms, including Xbox consoles, Ally handhelds, and PCs. This means you can easily pick up where you left off on any device without losing track of your gaming progress.
Feature enhancement
Feature includes cloud-playable games as well
The new feature also includes cloud-playable games in your recently played list. As Xbox explained in a blog post, "That means every cloud-enabled title, from original Xbox classics to Xbox Series X|S exclusives, is now in one place whether you own it or play through Xbox Game Pass." This makes it easier for gamers to access their favorite titles across different platforms.
User guide
How to access your play history?
On consoles, players can access their recently played games through the "Play history" tile on the home page. The same feature is available on the Xbox PC app under the "Play history" tab under "Most Recent," as well as in your library. This way, you can easily keep track of your gaming activities across different devices and platforms.