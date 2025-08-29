Xbox now syncs recently played games across all your devices

The new feature also includes cloud-playable games in your recently played list. As Xbox explained in a blog post, "That means every cloud-enabled title, from original Xbox classics to Xbox Series X|S exclusives, is now in one place whether you own it or play through Xbox Game Pass." This makes it easier for gamers to access their favorite titles across different platforms.

User guide

How to access your play history?

On consoles, players can access their recently played games through the "Play history" tile on the home page. The same feature is available on the Xbox PC app under the "Play history" tab under "Most Recent," as well as in your library. This way, you can easily keep track of your gaming activities across different devices and platforms.