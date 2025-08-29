This is what Huawei's new triple-fold phone will look like

Huawei is gearing up to launch its second-generation tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XTs, in China on September 4. The company has started accepting pre-reservations for this innovative device. The new model will succeed last year's Mate XT Ultimate Design and come with stylus support. Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu recently shared a teaser video showing him using the stylus on the main screen of Mate XTs.

Device specifications It will run on Harmony OS 5.1 The teaser video also revealed a new white color with gold accents for the device. Huawei has confirmed that the Mate XTs will be available in three RAM and storage configurations, including an option with a whopping 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The device is expected to run on Harmony OS 5.1 and pack a massive 5,600mAh battery for long-lasting usage.

Tech features A new 50MP main camera is expected The Mate XTs is expected to be powered by Huawei's latest Kirin 9020 SoC, which could support satellite connectivity. The device will also sport a new 50MP main camera with variable aperture and an improved periscope telephoto lens. The camera island will house four sensors, with a pill-shaped LED flash vertically positioned at the center.